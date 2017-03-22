Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 1 p.m.

Style: Pleasant staycation just a state park away

This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.

Spring break is almost over and most families are already on vacation or have made their activity plans, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.

But for last-minute planners, there are options. The Arkansas State Parks, in particular, get things humming and jumping during spring break week, offering a variety of programs, tours and crafts for all ages.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

