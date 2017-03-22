Home /
Style: Pleasant staycation just a state park away
Spring break is almost over and most families are already on vacation or have made their activity plans, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
But for last-minute planners, there are options. The Arkansas State Parks, in particular, get things humming and jumping during spring break week, offering a variety of programs, tours and crafts for all ages.
