Teen near UAMS with gun arrested, police say

Police arrested a 19-year-old in a UAMS Medical Center parking lot early Tuesday after they found him with a firearm in his waistband, according to an arrest report.

Derrick Conley of Little Rock was arrested at around 3:25 a.m. after police found him in the University Tower parking lot, the report said.

Police found a firearm hidden in his waistband, and inside the car they found plastic bags, scales and a small amount of what police suspect was marijuana, according to the report. The vehicle also had fictitious tags, police said.

Conley was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.