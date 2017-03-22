Home /
Teen near UAMS with gun arrested, police say
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Police arrested a 19-year-old in a UAMS Medical Center parking lot early Tuesday after they found him with a firearm in his waistband, according to an arrest report.
Derrick Conley of Little Rock was arrested at around 3:25 a.m. after police found him in the University Tower parking lot, the report said.
Police found a firearm hidden in his waistband, and inside the car they found plastic bags, scales and a small amount of what police suspect was marijuana, according to the report. The vehicle also had fictitious tags, police said.
Conley was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.
He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Teen near UAMS with gun arrested, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LR1955 says... March 22, 2017 at 8:45 a.m.
Can't educate'em, can't rehab'em, Keep his @$$ in jail.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.