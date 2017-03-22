Tillerson schedules April visit to Russia

WASHINGTON -- With Russia-tinged investigations swirling around his administration, President Donald Trump has yet to fulfill a campaign pledge of closer cooperation with Russia.

A planned trip by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Russia will test if detente proves anything more than talk.

Tillerson plans to skip a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Belgium next month, according to U.S. officials. The top U.S. diplomat almost always attends such gatherings, and Tillerson will follow up his absence in Brussels by traveling to Moscow shortly afterward.

The announcement has reinforced concerns about America's commitment to NATO, which Trump has repeatedly fueled by dressing down allies as countries that aren't paying enough for their own defense and take U.S. help for granted.

Trump will take part in a meeting of NATO heads of state in Brussels on May 25, the White House announced Tuesday. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the president looks forward to discussing "issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism."

As a candidate, Trump opened the door to potentially rolling back the sanctions imposed on Russia after its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, a move Democrats and Republicans in Congress oppose. But as president, Trump has tamped down such suggestions as long as Russia fails to live up to its various commitments to end the fighting in Ukraine.

His administration also has resisted Russia's calls to join forces against the Islamic State group in Syria, where the former Cold War foes have long backed opposing sides in a civil war. The Pentagon is continuing only what it calls U.S.-Russian "deconfliction" contacts, designed to ensure their forces don't accidentally collide on Syria's crowded battlefield and contested skies.

But Trump's biggest roadblock to a new Russia approach may be the political realities at home.

In a remarkable public disclosure Monday, FBI Director James Comey said the bureau is investigating whether Trump campaign associates coordinated with Russian officials as Moscow sought to sway the U.S. presidential election. Several congressional committees are also investigating, ensuring the allegations of Russian meddling -- and questions about Trump campaign collusion -- stay in the spotlight for months to come.

Trump has denied any collaboration between his campaign and Russia. As a candidate, he spoke frequently of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and said improving relations with the traditional U.S. adversary would be positive. He argued that Russia shared America's goal of defeating Islamic State extremists.

While other NATO countries send their foreign ministers -- who include an ex-prime minister, top parliamentarians and several former defense chiefs -- to Brussels, the U.S. will dispatch Tom Shannon, a career diplomat serving as the State Department's No. 3 official. (The No. 2 slot of deputy secretary is among dozens of unfilled posts.)

"We'll take care of the representation. This is something to be worked out, no problem," Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters Tuesday.

The State Department wouldn't provide details Tuesday about the purpose of Tillerson's trip to Russia or whom he would meet there.

Spokesman Mark Toner said Tillerson's schedule would not allow him to attend the NATO meeting, saying the U.S. proposed alternative dates. He didn't elaborate, but Trump is expected to host Chinese President Xi Jinping for a highly anticipated meeting around the same time.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/22/2017