Oklahoma senator to quit over sex case

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A Republican state senator facing felony child prostitution charges plans to resign his seat today, his attorney said.

Police say Sen. Ralph Shortey solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy. Attorney Ed Blau said he'd been retained by Shortey and that it was premature to comment on the charges until he had more time to discuss the case with his client.

"Other than the probable cause affidavit that was released publicly, I haven't seen a single police report or talked to a single witness," Blau said Monday night.

Blau said he expects an innocent plea will be entered on Shortey's behalf when he makes his initial appearance in court later this week.

Meanwhile, the FBI and U.S. Secret Service in Oklahoma City both confirmed Monday that they have joined the investigation into Shortey.

Several Republican leaders, including Gov. Mary Fallin, called for Shortey to resign after he was charged with engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Exonerated 'Norfolk 4' sailors pardoned

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has pardoned four former U.S. Navy sailors who became known as the "Norfolk Four" as they fought rape and murder convictions, saying police intimidated them into falsely confessing to the crimes two decades ago.

A spokesman for McAuliffe confirmed Tuesday that the governor has pardoned the four men in the 1997 rape and killing of Michelle Moore-Bosko.

DNA evidence matched a fifth man, Omar Ballard, to the crimes. He confessed to being the only one responsible.

The "Norfolk Four" are already out of prison. Three of them -- Danial Williams, Joseph Dick and Derek Tice -- were granted conditional pardons in 2009 by then-Democratic Gov. Tim Kaine and released from prison because of doubts about their guilt, but their convictions remained on the books.

The fourth, Eric Wilson, was unable to get his conviction overturned in court because of a technicality, but he has already completed his sentence.

One of the men's attorneys said they will now qualify for compensation from the state.

Trump signs bill expanding NASA mission

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a bill into law that updates NASA's mission to add the exploration of Mars and authorizes $19.5 billion in spending for the U.S. space agency for the current budget year.

It's the first time in seven years that there has been an authorization bill for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, said U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a chief sponsor of the bill. Cruz joined several astronauts and other lawmakers in the Oval Office to watch Trump sign the bill.

Last week, Trump sent Congress a budget proposal that would authorize $19.1 billion in agency spending next year.

"For almost six decades, NASA's work has inspired millions and millions of Americans to imagine distant worlds and a better future right here on earth," Trump said. "It's been a long time since a bill like this has been signed, reaffirming our commitment to the core mission of NASA: human space exploration, space science and technology."

The measure amends current law to add human exploration of the red planet as a goal for the agency. It supports use of the International Space Station through at least 2024, along with private sector companies partnering with NASA to deliver cargo and experiments, among other steps.

U.S. skips human-rights panel meeting

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government skipped Tuesday's meeting of a regional human-rights body that was examining the administration's travel ban and its approval of the Dakota Access pipeline.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters that it wouldn't have been appropriate for the U.S. to participate in the hearing before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights since both the ban and the pipeline are being challenged in court. Toner said the U.S. had informed the rights commission of its decision in advance.

The commission is a branch of the Organization of American States and includes 35 nations from the hemisphere.

Critics of the ban on travelers from six majority Muslim countries and of the pipeline, which has drawn strong opposition from American Indians and environmentalists, went ahead with their testimony.

A Section on 03/22/2017