Ukrainian: Cash fed Trump aide

KIEV, Ukraine -- A Ukrainian lawmaker released new financial documents Tuesday allegedly showing that a former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump laundered payments from the party of an ousted leader of Ukraine using offshore accounts in Belize and Kyrgyzstan.

The new documents, if legitimate, stem from business ties between the Trump aide, Paul Manafort, and the party of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who enjoyed Russia's backing while he was in power. He has been in hiding in Russia since being overthrown by pro-Western protesters in 2014 and is wanted in Ukraine on corruption charges.

The latest documents were released just hours after the House Intelligence Committee questioned FBI Director James Comey about possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey declined to say whether the FBI is coordinating with Ukraine on an investigation of the alleged payments to Manafort.

Manafort defended himself Tuesday against suggestions he played a role in Russia's efforts to interfere with the U.S. election, saying in a statement that he had "no role or involvement" in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the disclosure of stolen emails. He also insisted that he's never spoken to any Russian officials or others who claimed to be involved in the hacking attack.

Manafort, who worked for Yanukovych's Party of Regions for nearly a decade, resigned from Trump's campaign in August after his name surfaced in connection with secret payments totaling $12.7 million by Yanukovych's party. Manafort has denied receiving those, listed in the party's "black ledger."

Serhiy Leshchenko, a lawmaker and journalist, released a copy of an invoice on letterhead from Manafort's consulting company, based in Alexandria, Va., dated Oct. 14, 2009, to a Belize-based company for $750,000 for the sale of 501 computers.

On the same day, Manafort's name is listed next to a $750,000 entry in the "black ledger," which was considered a party slush fund. The ledger listings were found at the party headquarters in the turmoil after Ukraine's 2014 revolution. The ledger entries about Manafort were released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, a government law enforcement agency, in August.

Leshchenko alleges that Manafort falsified an invoice to the Belize company to legitimize the $750,000 payment to himself.

"I have found during this investigation that [Manafort] used offshore jurisdictions and falsified invoices to get money from the corrupt Ukrainian leader," Leshchenko said during a news conference in downtown Kiev, where he provided a copy of the invoice to journalists.

He said he received the invoices and other documents in January from the new tenants of Manafort's former offices in downtown Kiev. The documents were left behind in a safe, he said, adding that Manafort's signature and his company seal were proof that the documents were authentic.

Leshchenko said he was not aware of any formal Ukrainian investigation of the documents. He declined to comment on whether he had discussed the documents with U.S. law enforcement agencies.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Roth of The Washington Post and by Nataliya Vasilyeva and Veronika Silchenko of The Associated Press.

