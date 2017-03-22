Veto of state employee-survey bill stands

The House on Tuesday failed to overturn Gov. Asa Hutchinson's first veto of this legislation session.

House Bill 1581 by Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, would have implemented a state employee survey to study engagement. It initially passed in the House in a 75-6 vote.

In a letter to the House, Hutchinson said he wants to "reduce government and eliminate unnecessary rules and regulations where possible," but that the bill creates new regulations and costs.

"While I respect Representative Hammer's intent to quantify employee engagement, legislation mandating an employee survey is both unnecessary and an improper infringement by the General Assembly into the functions and powers of the executive," Hutchinson wrote.

After the veto was announced in the House on Tuesday, Hammer went to the well of the House to try to overturn the decision. After 20 minutes of debate, the House -- in a 42-34 vote -- failed to pass the motion to override the veto.

Overturning a veto in Arkansas requires a simple majority of both the House and the Senate.

Hammer said his bill has been in the works for more than 20 months and was discussed in several public meetings. Its point is to find cost savings, allow state employees to provide input, and help the Legislature and governor detect problems sooner.

Lawmakers need the survey to "make decisions when it comes to pay plan increases and when it comes to so many other things that you as a member of the House has been asked to do," Hammer told lawmakers.

Top businesses -- along with the majority of other states and the federal government -- have similar employee surveys, Hammer said.

A Section on 03/22/2017