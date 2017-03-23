Arkansas woman accused of threatening Social Security office over benefit check issue

A 40-year-old Arkansas woman is accused of making threats to a Social Security Administration office in Hot Springs after becoming upset over a benefit check, authorities said.

Candiac Jamale Scott remained jailed Thursday afternoon after her arrest Tuesday on a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening, online records show.

A probable cause affidavit stated Scott was upset that she could not immediately receive a replacement benefit check and told a worker over the phone, "I guess I'm going to have to blow you up," the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

In a call the next day that was routed to a different Social Security office in the state, Scott inquired about the Hot Springs location and said "those people won't have a building to work at," according to the affidavit quoted by the newspaper.

Scott later told investigators that she made the threats because she was angry, police reportedly said.

Scott's bail was set at $1,500. A court date is scheduled for May 15.

Click here to read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.