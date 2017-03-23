Bat tests positive for rabies after biting 11-year-old girl in Arkansas

A bat has tested positive for rabies after biting an 11-year-old girl about 10 miles northwest of Hot Springs, according to city officials.

In a statement, the city of Hot Springs said that its animal services division received confirmation Thursday afternoon.

The girl was visiting Blakely Mountain Dam in Mountain Pine with her mother when she noticed a bat lying on a rock, picked it up and was bitten before throwing it into the lake.

Officials said the mother then notified the state Department of Health, and the bat, which swam back to shore, was sent off to be tested.