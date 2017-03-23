Business news in brief

UA to hold camp on retail supply chain

The University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business will hold a five-day Retail Supply Chain Management Summer Camp in July for high school students.

The residential camp, to be hosted by the Supply Chain Management Research Center and the Center for Retailing Excellence, is for 11th- and 12th-grade students and will run from July 9 through 13. Those attending will learn about supply-chain management, online and in-store commerce, consumer behavior, and logistics, according to a release. Students also will tour nearby companies and take part in business case studies.

The camp will be limited to 25 participants and will cost $650 for each camper. Application forms may be found at the Sam M. Walton College of Business website and must be received by May 25. More information is available at the Supply Chain Management Research Center at (479) 575-6107.

-- John Magsam

LR ad firm places 2nd with 20 awards

Cranford Co., a Little Rock advertising firm, placed second in the American Advertising Federation's regional Addy Awards for campaigns in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, Jay Cranford, the company's chief creative officer, said Wednesday.

The company won 20 awards, finishing second to a much larger firm, GSD&M, in Austin, Texas, Cranford said. "This just proves it doesn't take a lot of people to do great work," he said. The competition draws some 60,000 entries each year.

Cranford won awards for its work with Twitter, Twitter UK, Heifer International, Williamson Insurance, Wright Lindsey Jennings law firm, Susan G. Komen Arkansas, the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, AdClub Arkansas/Cranford Co., and CARE for Animals. Cranford won its sole gold award for the animal group's "Paws on the Runway" campaign.

Other Arkansas regional winners include Few in Little Rock, Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and Five Star Productions and Sway Consulting, both in Fort Smith, according to the advertising federation's 10th District website.

District Addy winners advance to national finals in New Orleans in June.

-- Stephen Steed

Libyan oil output rebounds after clashes

Libya's oil production has climbed to almost match the level before clashes disrupted output three weeks ago and forced the OPEC nation's two biggest oil ports to halt shipments.

Output has climbed to 699,000 barrels a day, Jadalla Alaokali, board member at state-run National Oil Corp., said by phone. The nation's biggest port, Es Sider, will load a tanker with crude on Sunday, resuming shipments for the first time since earlier this month, he said.

The tanker is set to load 1 million barrels at Es Sider, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn't public.

Libya has sought to increase crude exports after fighting among rival militias hobbled oil production after the 2011 revolt that ousted former leader Moammar Gadhafi. The conflict showed signs of calming in recent months, with oil output rising from 260,000 barrels a day in August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Libya pumped 1.6 million barrels a day before Gadhafi's ouster.

-- Bloomberg News

Hungarian bill hits Heineken's red star

Hungary's ruling political party has filed a bill to ban the vintage red-star logo featured on products including Heineken's green beer bottles.

Accusing Amsterdam-based Heineken NV of bullying a small, partly ethnic-Hungarian-owned brewer in neighboring Romania after the Dutch company won a patent dispute there, the government in Budapest is pushing for fines and even jail time for anyone selling products featuring totalitarian symbols. That includes the red star that's also associated with the communist regime that ruled Hungary for more than four decades last century.

"We believe we have to defend every Hungarian brand when someone wants to use its market dominance to squeeze out others," parliamentary leader Lajos Kosa said Tuesday. The bill banning totalitarian symbols and the Heineken case is the "confluence of two issues," he said.

The ruling Fidesz party is also trying to narrow the scope of the bill to ensure products including Converse shoes and San Pellegrino bottled water, which also feature the red star, aren't affected, Kosa said.

-- Bloomberg News

Saudis add checks on Brazilian chicken

Saudi Arabia, the world's second-largest buyer of Brazil's chicken, ordered new inspections of meat from the South American nation after allegations that exporters bribed inspectors to approve tainted meat for sale. Egypt temporarily suspended permits on new imports.

The Saudi Food and Drugs Authority ordered port inspectors to "intensify checks" and take samples of meat to make sure they meet standards, the official Saudi Press Agency said. Qatar's Ministry of Public Health told port operators to hold meat until samples were taken and validated. Saudi Arabia imported 820,000 tons of Brazilian chicken meat from February through January this year, making it the second-biggest buyer after China and Hong Kong combined, according to Brazilian meat exporters group Abiec.

Some of the world's biggest meat buyers are limiting supplies from Brazil as producers in the country become embroiled in a tainted-meat scandal. China, the largest importer of Brazilian chicken and beef, has temporarily suspended shipments from the country, while the European Union, Chile and Japan have restricted purchases.

-- Bloomberg News

Business on 03/23/2017