Central Florida moves on to NIT semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — B.J. Taylor scored 17 points, Tacko Fall had a double-double and Central Florida held on to defeat Illinois 68-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the final four of the NIT.
A.J. Davis and Matt Williams added 16 points apiece for the Knights (24-11), who play TCU in a semifinal game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Fall had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Georgia Tech will take on Cal-State Bakersfield, which beat Texas-Arlington 80-76 on Wednesday night, in the other semifinal.
Central Florida was the No. 4 seed in the bracket and Illinois (20-15) No. 2, but due to an arena conflict the Fighting Illini couldn’t host the game.
Both teams had five three-pointers in the first half but Illinois only had two other baskets, shooting 7 for 26 to fall behind 34-19.
Central Florida pushed the lead to 19 midway through the second half and was up 52-37 before Malcolm Hill rallied the Illini. Hill hit back-to-back three-pointers and then made three free throws with 3:14 to play to cut the deficit to six. But Davis made 5 of 6 free throws from there and Taylor was 6 of 8 in the final minute.
Hill had 29 points for Illinois.
