Man killed after car veers off Arkansas roadway, hits tree, ejects him

A man was killed after he was ejected from his car when the vehicle hit a tree in Pulaski County Wednesday evening, officials said.

Tommy Lynn Hobson, 55, of Jasper, Ala., was driving a 2011 Dodge Challenger north on U.S. 165 in Scott around 7:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Challenger ran off the roadway, struck a culvert, went airborne and hit a tree, police said. Hobson was reportedly ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash, and officials said the weather was clear at the time.

Hobson's death is the 98th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.