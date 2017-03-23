Minor arrested in shooting of man found dead near Arkansas driveway

A minor has been arrested in the shooting of a teen who was found dead near a driveway in Pine Bluff early Wednesday, police said Thursday.

Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Officer Roy Gober said the minor was expected to be charged as an adult, though police were not yet releasing his name or age. He is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Parius Hicks, whose body was found shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the ground near 38th Avenue and Hazel Street.

Gober said in a statement that the youth was identified as a possible suspect before being brought in for questioning by one of his parents. Gober said the boy confessed to the crime.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive.

A court appearance for the suspect is scheduled later Thursday morning.