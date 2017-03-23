Most of Arkansas at risk for severe weather Friday, forecasters say

All but the northeast corner of Arkansas is at risk for severe weather Friday afternoon and into the evening hours, forecasters say.

The main concern with the end-of-the-week system will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Still, large hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out, the agency said.

A line of strong to possibly severe storms is expected to develop over east Texas and Oklahoma on Friday and reach western portions of Arkansas by that afternoon.

The storms are forecast to leave the state by Saturday morning.

High temperatures Friday are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s across much of Arkansas. The state's northwest will see highs in the lower 70s.

By Saturday afternoon, Northwest Arkansas is forecast to see highs in the lower 60s. The remaining parts of the state, except for extreme southeast Arkansas, will see highs in the low to mid-70s.