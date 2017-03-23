Officials: Turkey flew through windshield on interstate, dies

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries after a 19-pound turkey crashed through his windshield on Interstate 93.

Conservation officer Chris McKee said the adult turkey ended up in the cab of the trailer Tuesday in Londonderry. The turkey had been trying to fly across the highway.

McKee said the truck driver called for help. The turkey died of its injuries on the way to a rehabilitation center.