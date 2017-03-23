Police identify 3rd man sought in beating, motorcycle theft outside Arkansas store

Police have identified the third man sought in the assault of a Conway sporting goods store employee that resulted in the theft of his motorcycle.

In a statement, the Conway Police Department said Thursday that 21-year-old Edward Lee House Jr. is sought on a charge of aggravated robbery in the case.

Authorities previously arrested Thomas Forrester, 23, and Nathaniel Morris, 20, in the assault, which was reported March 7 at the Academy Sports and Outdoors at 1260 S. Amity Road.

Forrester's name did not appear in Faulkner County jail records as of Thursday evening, though Morris remained at the jail without bond.

The victim told officers that he was in the parking lot of the store around 10:20 p.m. when he offered to help three men standing near two motorcycles, at least one of which appeared to have mechanical problems.

Police said the three took his black 2014 Suzuki GSXR 750 and fled the scene, later leading police on a chase that lasted about 40 miles into Perry County. The motorcycle was recovered, but the robbers were able to flee.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (501) 450-6130 or sent an anonymous tip to CRIMES with the keyword "Conway" plus the tip.