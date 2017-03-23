Police investigate late-night armed carjacking outside Little Rock home

Two gunmen forced a man out of his pickup outside his Little Rock home and then made off in the vehicle late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The 55-year-old victim told investigators he was sitting in his pickup outside his home in the 7900 block of West 36th Street when two men walked up around 10:45 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Both men had handguns and one demanded the victim "give up" his keys, the report said. The victim told the men the keys were in the ignition, police said, noting the two assailants later got into the vehicle and drove east on 36th Street.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2008 Ford F-150 with Arkansas plate number USAJGRC.

The carjackers are described as black men between 18 and 20 years old who each stood about 5 foot 9 and weighed about 160 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.