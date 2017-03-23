Home / Latest News /
Police: Liquor store robbery suspect found sleeping in building nearby
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts didn't have to look far for a suspect in the knifepoint robbery of a Pittsfield liquor store.
Authorities say Melissa Holden was found asleep in the hallway of a nearby building a short time later — with a knife and bottles of vodka and Gatorade — the very items reported stolen. She was also wearing clothing similar to the suspect seen in store surveillance video.
The Berkshire Eagle reported the 40-year-old Holden was held on $3,000 bail after pleading not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday.
Her attorney said she had no recollection of any robbery.
Police say Holden entered the store, grabbed a Gatorade from a cooler, asked for two pints of vodka, and pulled a knife when the clerk asked for payment.
LR1955 says... March 23, 2017 at 1:44 p.m.
pleading not guilty - how can the perps do this ?
