Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock woman drove wrong way on I-430, I-40 for 13 miles
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
A Little Rock woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she drove the wrong way on interstates in Pulaski County, police said.
Ritha Ntemi, 30, was initially flagged by Arkansas State Police going north in the southbound lane of Interstate 430 near an exit onto Stagecoach Road shortly before 3 a.m., Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said.
She was eventually stopped going east in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 near an intersection with Crystal Hill Road after she covered a distance of about 13 miles, Chapman said.
Ntemi faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit, driving the wrong way on a road and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
Her bail was set at $3,000. She was not listed in online records as a current inmate at the Pulaski County jail later Thursday morning.
A court date is scheduled for April 25.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Little Rock woman drove wrong way on I-430, I-40 for 13 miles
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
YoungHog says... March 23, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
fix the way she entered.. drunk or not..
( permalink | suggest removal )
LR1955 says... March 23, 2017 at 12:26 p.m.
If you google search Ritha Ntemi you'll find she has a arrest record for similar charges. Maybe the AHTD should put big reflective messages on the back side of their highway signs stating WRONG WAY !
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... March 23, 2017 at 1:42 p.m.
Repeat offenders should face mandatory jail time and PERMANENT loss of drivers license. There was a fiery crash on FCP just a few weeks ago resulting in 2 deaths. Lock her up; throwaway the key in order to save lives.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.