Police: Little Rock woman drove wrong way on I-430, I-40 for 13 miles

A Little Rock woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she drove the wrong way on interstates in Pulaski County, police said.

Ritha Ntemi, 30, was initially flagged by Arkansas State Police going north in the southbound lane of Interstate 430 near an exit onto Stagecoach Road shortly before 3 a.m., Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said.

She was eventually stopped going east in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 near an intersection with Crystal Hill Road after she covered a distance of about 13 miles, Chapman said.

Ntemi faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit, driving the wrong way on a road and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.

Her bail was set at $3,000. She was not listed in online records as a current inmate at the Pulaski County jail later Thursday morning.

A court date is scheduled for April 25.