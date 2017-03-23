Restaurant Transitions: Hawgz Blues Cafe to open in ex-U.S. Pizza spot; The Meteor coffee shop/bakery sets May opening

Hawgz Blues Cafe is going into the former Aydelotte's/U.S. Pizza mansion, 5524 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, with a March 31 soft opening, featuring "A Taste of Hawgz Blues Cafe"; a special April 4 "Celebration Day Honoring Dr. Rev. MLK Holiday in Arkansas"; and a grand opening slated for April 14. A building inspector for the North Little Planning Director told our ace reporter Jake Sandlin that the move-in has involved just some cleaning up and adding some paint so the project has not required a building permit; however, according to a news release, "Currently, our restaurant is undergoing a major remodeling and refurbishing -- inside and outside."

A sneak peek at the menu shows soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, barbecue, wings, hand-cut steaks, smoked chicken and ribs, catfish and a vegetable pasta. Oh, and among the appetizers: the market-price Hawgz Signature Oysters, "charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine garlic and herb sauce." It'll have a full bar with Friday-Saturday entertainment. Hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday (Sunday Gospel Brunch and Soul Food Buffet, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.). A phone number will become "live" next week. At last check at deadline, the website, hawgzbluescafe.com, was still under construction.

Mickey's Cakes and Sweets, in business for 28 years, had its grand opening Saturday in its new location, Suite 14A (two storefronts, including the former Igibon space) in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. That's just 'round the corner from its former spot, 11614 Huron Lane. A list of what they make (including cupcakes, brownies, petit fours, cake pops, cake truffles, torte bowls, cheesecakes, cookies, pies and a strawberry French roll), is available at mickeyssweets.com. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The phone number: (501) 221-1989.

A multi-month expansion of The Root Cafe, 1500 Main St., Little Rock, is pretty much complete, says co-owner Jack Sundell, and they've started regular dinner service, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Chef Jonathan Arrington presents a limited but enticing menu (at present eight appetizers, four main courses and a handful of desserts) that, like the Root's other meals, focuses on seasonal ingredients and local sourcing -- "the same guiding principle," Sundell says, "building community through local food." The menu could see minor week-to-week changes and will see major seasonal changes, based on what's available from the farmers they work with and what's at the farmers markets. Dinner includes table service (it's counter service for breakfast, lunch and Sunday brunch), and Sundell has added a wine license, "so we have several organic wines," to his native beer permit, which has allowed him to serve the products of five local breweries. He's also pouring some light, wine- and prosecco-based spritzers "and other drinks like that." They're taking reservations for parties of six or more; otherwise, walk-ins are not only welcome but encouraged. The remodeling expanded the kitchen, quadrupled the indoor seating and added a second bathroom. The restaurant's other current hours are 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; the phone number is (501) 414-0423; email theroot@therootcafe.com.

The Meteor, a full service coffee shop and bakery, is set to open sometime in mid-May next door to Spokes, a bicycle shop, 1001 Kavanaugh Blvd. at West Markham Street, Little Rock. Tentative hours will be 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The bike-shop phone number is (501) 664-7765.

Mark Abernathy of Loca Luna and Red Door, will be working, with others from Arkansas, to "help raise awareness that Arkansas has a vibrant and creative food and restaurant scene" at the Taste of the South, April 1 in Washington. The congressional delegations from each Southern state are hosting the formal fundraiser. "I will be taking our famous cheese dip and working with the hotel on upgrading a few recipes for the donated products," he explains. Arkansas sponsors are Tyson, Ben E. Keith Foods, Riceland Foods and Mountain Valley Water.

You will recall that for the second straight year, Matthew McClure, executive chef of The Hive in Bentonville, was Arkansas' sole candidate for a James Beard Award, nominated in the "Best Chef: South" category (encompassing Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico). And for the second straight year, McClure, one of 20 semifinalists, did not make it through to the next round. The five finalists for the award, to be handed out at a May 1 gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago: three New Orleans chefs -- Slade Rushing, Brennan's; Nina Compton, Compere Lapin; and Rebecca Wilcomb, Herbsaint -- plus Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, in Oxford, Miss., and Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

And food journalist Kat Robinson selects 31 signature items (including barbecue pork, Possum Pie, Delta tamales, cheese dip, fried pickles and chocolate gravy) that in her estimation define Arkansas' best culinary contributions, with photographs thereof and her recommendations on the best venues to get 'em, for the Food Network's website, foodnetwork.com/restaurants/photos/what-to-eat-in-arkansas.

Has a restaurant opened -- or closed -- near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Call (501) 399-3667 or (501) 378-3513, or send a note to Restaurants, Weekend Section, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203. Send email to:

eharrison@arkansasonline.com

