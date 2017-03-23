Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Atlantic Slew in the fifth

BEST BET Wilbo in the eighth

LONG SHOT Midas Dancer in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 103-373 (27.7 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS * educated guess * * things to like * * * plenty to like ****confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $7,500

NUMANCIA*** is moving into state-bred company after a determined conditioned-claiming victory. She figures to work out an ideal trip rating behind a fast pace. MORE THAN KRAZY has had less than perfect trips in consecutive second-place finishes, and she is in a field with several front-runners. She won five races in 2016. R NANALEE set the pace and held on well to be second best in her second race after a long layoff. She is a two-time winner at Oaklawn and always a threat to go the distance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Numancia Birzer Hall 3-1

5 More Than Krazy Contreras Hartman 9-2

1 R Nanalee Clawson Hale 10-1

2 Dixie Lover Eramia Broberg 4-1

4 Jean's Beauty Canchari Martin 6-1

3 Roada Wish De La Cruz Martin 6-1

11 Mae B. Jones Santana Moquett 10-1

7 Acumen Kennedy Witt 12-1

10 Sophias Big Girl Roman Ashauer 20-1

8 Impetuous Bay Perez Carranza 30-1

6 Muster In Rodriguez Carranza 30-1

2 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

MILADY ROCKS** has shown good early speed in her four-race career. She is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time and will be wearing blinkers. PINCH HIT has not raced since January, but the Fair Grounds shipper finished second in her career debut at Churchill. She is adding blinkers and dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks for the first time. FIESTA is another quick filly who has spent her three-race career in maiden allowance races. She may be sitting on a top effort in the third race of her form cycle.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Milady Rocks Canchari Lukas 3-1

8 Pinch Hit Santana Cox 9-2

6 Fiesta Perez Hartman 4-1

9 Straight Up Smarty Hill Catalano 6-1

7 Sanilac Contreras Asmussen 9-2

4 Tiz Little Bull Felix Rengstorf 8-1

2 Bernardina Eramia Raidt 10-1

1 Spider Walkin De La Cruz Van Meter 10-1

5 Mystical Temple Vazquez Cox 20-1

3 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

MIDAS DANCER** finished second at a higher claiming price just two races back. The seven-race winner figures to set the pace and may prove difficult to catch. KERUGMA has enough natural speed to overcome a difficult post. He is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career and keeps a leading rider. BOB'S GONE WILD is dropping to the bottom of the local claiming ranks after a third-place finish. He is a versatile runner and figures to be rallying in a field with plenty of speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Midas Dancer Felix Mason 10-1

12 Kerugma Franco Martin 9-2

4 Bob's Gone Wild Loveberry Caldwell 3-1

2 Dazzling Okie Canchari Litfin 8-1

14 Carlos Dangerous Clawson Holthus 8-1

11 Commandment Eramia Broberg 6-1

13 Cat's Destiny Johnson Vance 12-1

5 King Coral Birzer Chleborad 8-1

7 Key to the Bridge Contreras Manley 10-1

10 I Am Another Laviolette Smith 10-1

8 It'sgoodtobelucky Court Frazee 12-1

9 Sivershow Quinonez McBride 20-1

6 Playing a Joke Kennedy Moquett 20-1

3 Star Dog De La Cruz Van Berg 15-1

4 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

SNICKERBOXER*** had a four-race winning streak snapped when overmatched. He is well spotted in a $25,000 claimer, and he drew a favorable inside post. MOON GATE WARRIOR has been consistently good in three races for winning trainer Tom Amoss. The Louisiana shipper figures to save ground before rallying through the stretch. HOLIDAY MAN won an unusually fast conditioned-claiming route March 11. All three of his career victories have come at Oaklawn, and he may be sharp enough to handle a jump in class.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Snickerboxer Roman Villafranco 2-1

1 Moon Gate Warrior Vazquez Amoss 6-1

6 Holiday Man Eramia Martin 9-2

4 Citali Franco Diodoro 6-1

8 Doctor Peter Contreras Asmussen 8-1

3 Carouse Santana Diodoro 4-1

7 Hunter's Strike Canchari Cox 12-1

5 Steelman Run Felix Winebaugh 20-1

9 O T B Bob Marquez Ortiz 15-1

5 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

ATLANTIC SLEW*** is moving up a condition while dropping in claiming price after a clear sprint victory. Her Beyer figures are fastest, and she was claimed by a sharp stable. MY PLACE OR YOURS has been forwardly placed in consecutive third-place finishes. She was claimed by a high-percentage claiming stable and is due to win a local race after seven in-the-money finishes. DO IT is the speed drawn on the rail, and she has been improving with each start.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Atlantic Slew Court Cox 2-1

2 My Place Or Yours Eramia Broberg 4-1

1 Do It Canchari Martin 8-1

5 Castiel's Angel Thompson Haran 20-1

9 Black Sherry St Julien Broberg 12-1

3 Brilliant Belle Santana Caldwell 15-1

12 Prada Has Bling Corbett Durham 12-1

8 Sailing Shiksa Birzer Hall 12-1

6 Mrs. Pedecaris Kennedy Von Hemel 8-1

7 Baby Not Tonight Parker Puhl 20-1

10 Discreet Charm Vazquez Campbell 10-1

11 First Heart Break Felix Mason 20-1

6 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BLACK BEAR** surrendered a late lead in a tough-luck defeat in a stake quality allowance race. He is consistently quick and making his third start of the season under Hall of Fame rider Calvin Borel. SHARP ART easily ran down a field of starter allowance rivals, and he does have the class to move up and repeat. Moreover, the pace should set up his late charge. JAZZY TIMES is moving up a condition after a game sprint victory, and he was Grade I-placed last season at Santa Anita.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Black Bear Borel Morse 4-1

2 Sharp Art Marquez Kordenbrock 4-1

5 Jazzy Times Court Cox 5-2

7 Candy Ruby Cannon Van Berg 7-2

6 Brerry Santana Moquett 12-1

1 Big Squeeze Canchari Simms 9-2

3 Attain Birzer Ackerman 15-1

8 Net Gain Thompson Stuart 20-1

7 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

THE LONE ROO** is a sharp late-runner who has won three of his seven races at Oaklawn. The pace figures to be contentious, and he will be double tough if he will break with the field and not a step slow. AREED has followed three consecutive victories with consecutive second-place finishes. He has good early speed and is the one to beat. SMILING CHARLIE upset a similar field at 14-1 odds in his last race. He is back at an inside post and keeps his rider Carlos Marquez.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 The Lone Roo Cannon Puhl 6-1

4 Areed Pompell Van Berg 7-2

1 Smiling Charlie Marquez Lynn 9-2

12 Chocolate Wildcat Perez Jansen 5-1

7 Como Se Llama Canchari Broberg 10-1

3 Quick Sand Corbett Matthews 10-1

2 Only Liquor Clawson McNair 8-1

6 Four Left Feet Birzer Cristel 12-1

11 Special Jo Contreras Hartman 8-1

10 Buck Magic Franco Garcia 15-1

5 Profluent Landeros Campbell 20-1

9 Francois Felix Winebaugh 30-1

8 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

WILBO*** is taking a slight drop in class after a troubled third-place finish. His consistent sprint form on the main track is clouded by lesser races on turf. ROCKET TIME is a multiple stake winner at route distances. He is in good form and a late danger cutting back to a distance he has never raced. BAYERD crossed the wire one position in front of the top selection at 16-1 odds, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure, and the four-time runner-up at Oaklawn may break through.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Wilbo Hill Hartman 5-2

7 Rocket Time Court Stall 3-1

8 Bayerd Contreras Asmussen 7-2

2 W.B. Smudge Marquez Kordenbrock 5-1

1 Wabel Franco Cox 5-1

6 Chief of Staff Cannon Van Berg 10-1

4 Bordini Felix Winebaugh 20-1

5 Conquest Twister Santana Moquett 20-1

9 Purse $82,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

PAGEANT MATERIAL** rallied when beaten less than 1 length at this level and in her first race at Oaklawn. She seems to hold a talent edge and switches to a leading rider. IMPASSE faltered when not getting to the early lead in the Bayakoa, but she dominated entry-level allowance rivals in her previous race and figures to gun for the lead with her rail post. ROSE TO GLORY crossed the wire a head in front of the top selection when rallying behind a fast pace Feb. 25. She is a logical threat if able to hold form for lower-profile connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Pageant Material Santana Caldwell 3-1

1 Impasse Vazquez Lukas 5-2

2 Rose to Glory Quinonez Garcia 4-1

3 Small City Girl Contreras Asmussen 8-1

5 Smelly Cat Canchari Robertson 8-1

6 Ol Sanish Roman Villafranco 12-1

4 Banjo Cat Rocco Williamson 10-1

7 Girl Power Laviolette Von Hemel 20-1

9 Kiss Eramia Broberg 15-1

10 Wonderful Star St Julien Chatters 15-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

MIDAS DANCER may prove to be a good horse to key in a third-race trifecta. If his odds stay reasonably close to the morning line, I’ll use several in the place and show pools. The 50-cent Pick-3 starting in race four is enticing. The fourth race has a solid favorite in SNICKERBOXER, but if he fails to fire the race is wide open. The fifth race is a money-saver if you think ATLANTIC SLEW is a single. The sixth race brings eight sprinters to the gate, and many will need to be played to have any kind of confidence.

Sports on 03/23/2017