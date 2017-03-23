State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good -- Good Good

CONWAY Good Fair Good Fair

GREERS FERRY Good -- -- Good

HARRIS BRAKE -- Good -- Fair

MAUMELLE Excellent -- Good Excellent

OVERCUP Good Fair Good Poor

SUNSET Good Fair Excellent Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Fair -- Good

NORRELL Good Good Good Fair

PECKERWOOD Fair -- Fair Good

WILLASTEIN Fair -- Fair --

WINONA Fair Good Fair Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Good -- Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Excellent -- Fair Good

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER -- -- -- Good

ARKANSAS RIVER* (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Good Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Fair Fair Fair Fair

*ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Bass fishing is good in shallow water with white spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The best fishing is in the back creeks and coves about 2-3 feet below the surface. Bream fishing has been good on worms or crickets. Crappie fishing has been fair to good at 6-10 feet using minnows, pink, red, black or chartreuse jigs. Catfishing is good on worms, cut bait and stinkbait.

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) There have been good caddis and March Brown hatches lately. Flyfishing has been good with gold ribbed hare's ear, pheasant tails, soft hackles, sowbugs and streamers. Spin fishing has been good with white and cotton candy-colored Trout Magnet bodies on chartreuse heads.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Excellent -- -- --

NORFORK Good -- -- Good

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER The best fishing has been the catch-and-release section at Rim Shoals. The hot flies were olive Woolly Buggers (sizes 8, 10), Y2Ks (sizes 14, 12), prince nymphs (size 14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead sizes 16, 18), pheasant tails (size 14), ruby midges (size 18), root beer midges (size 18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (size 10), and sowbugs (size 16).

NORTH FORK RIVER Low generation has been conducive to wade fishing, but fishing has been poor. The most productive flies have been size 18-22 midge patterns like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and size 14-16 soft hackles, like the Green Butt. Egg patterns and double-fly presentations have been productive. There have been reliable hatches of small midges and caddis. Try a size 24 Adams parachute or a size 18 elk hair caddis. Dry Run Creek is very crowded due to spring break. The hot flies have been size 14 sowbugs, size 12 Y2Ks and various colored San Juan worms.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Good

COLUMBIA Fair -- -- Fair

TRI-COUNTY -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Poor Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER White bass and walleye have moved into the tailwater. White bass are staging between Holiday Island and Beaver and are being caught trolling pulling Rapalas or on Alabama rigs with white twist tails. Smallmouths are being caught around structure using drop-shot and different soft plastics. Trout are being caught between Houseman and the Hwy. 62 Bridge on light tackle and PowerBait.

ELMDALE Fair -- Fair --

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Poor --

SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Poor

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN -- -- -- Fair

POINSETT Fair Fair -- Good

SPRING RIVER Water levels are running at 323 cfs and clear. Olive Woollies, Y2Ks and chartreuse mop flies are working well for trout. Large white marabou jigs are working well for smallmouth bass. Hot pink Trout Magnets are catching all species.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

MILLWOOD Good -- Good Good

GREESON Good -- -- Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Poor Poor Good Good

DARDANELLE Good -- Excellent Excellent

DEGRAY Good Fair -- Excellent

OUACHITA Excellent Fair Good Excellent

HAMILTON Good -- -- --

NIMROD Good Good Good Good

CATHERINE Walleyes are in the tailrace from the bridge to the shoal areas. Females have migrated into the area to spawn and protect the nests. They can be caught by trolling shallow running crankbaits in the main channel during periods of generation. Carolina rigs tipped with live minnows or nightcrawlers will also work well in current or slackwater. Crappie are being caught in the tailrace from the bridge to the dam on minnows and small jigs near rock structure and sand bars.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- Good Poor

CHICOT -- Fair Good Excellent

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 03/23/2017