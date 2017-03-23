State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Good -- Good Good
CONWAY Good Fair Good Fair
GREERS FERRY Good -- -- Good
HARRIS BRAKE -- Good -- Fair
MAUMELLE Excellent -- Good Excellent
OVERCUP Good Fair Good Poor
SUNSET Good Fair Excellent Fair
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Fair -- Good
NORRELL Good Good Good Fair
PECKERWOOD Fair -- Fair Good
WILLASTEIN Fair -- Fair --
WINONA Fair Good Fair Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Good -- Good Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Excellent -- Fair Good
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER -- -- -- Good
ARKANSAS RIVER* (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Good Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS Fair Fair Fair Fair
*ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Bass fishing is good in shallow water with white spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The best fishing is in the back creeks and coves about 2-3 feet below the surface. Bream fishing has been good on worms or crickets. Crappie fishing has been fair to good at 6-10 feet using minnows, pink, red, black or chartreuse jigs. Catfishing is good on worms, cut bait and stinkbait.
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) There have been good caddis and March Brown hatches lately. Flyfishing has been good with gold ribbed hare's ear, pheasant tails, soft hackles, sowbugs and streamers. Spin fishing has been good with white and cotton candy-colored Trout Magnet bodies on chartreuse heads.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS Excellent -- -- --
NORFORK Good -- -- Good
BULL SHOALS TAILWATER The best fishing has been the catch-and-release section at Rim Shoals. The hot flies were olive Woolly Buggers (sizes 8, 10), Y2Ks (sizes 14, 12), prince nymphs (size 14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead sizes 16, 18), pheasant tails (size 14), ruby midges (size 18), root beer midges (size 18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (size 10), and sowbugs (size 16).
NORTH FORK RIVER Low generation has been conducive to wade fishing, but fishing has been poor. The most productive flies have been size 18-22 midge patterns like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and size 14-16 soft hackles, like the Green Butt. Egg patterns and double-fly presentations have been productive. There have been reliable hatches of small midges and caddis. Try a size 24 Adams parachute or a size 18 elk hair caddis. Dry Run Creek is very crowded due to spring break. The hot flies have been size 14 sowbugs, size 12 Y2Ks and various colored San Juan worms.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Good
COLUMBIA Fair -- -- Fair
TRI-COUNTY -- -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Good Good Poor Fair
BEAVER TAILWATER White bass and walleye have moved into the tailwater. White bass are staging between Holiday Island and Beaver and are being caught trolling pulling Rapalas or on Alabama rigs with white twist tails. Smallmouths are being caught around structure using drop-shot and different soft plastics. Trout are being caught between Houseman and the Hwy. 62 Bridge on light tackle and PowerBait.
ELMDALE Fair -- Fair --
FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Poor --
SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Poor
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CROWN -- -- -- Fair
POINSETT Fair Fair -- Good
SPRING RIVER Water levels are running at 323 cfs and clear. Olive Woollies, Y2Ks and chartreuse mop flies are working well for trout. Large white marabou jigs are working well for smallmouth bass. Hot pink Trout Magnets are catching all species.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
MILLWOOD Good -- Good Good
GREESON Good -- -- Excellent
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Poor Poor Good Good
DARDANELLE Good -- Excellent Excellent
DEGRAY Good Fair -- Excellent
OUACHITA Excellent Fair Good Excellent
HAMILTON Good -- -- --
NIMROD Good Good Good Good
CATHERINE Walleyes are in the tailrace from the bridge to the shoal areas. Females have migrated into the area to spawn and protect the nests. They can be caught by trolling shallow running crankbaits in the main channel during periods of generation. Carolina rigs tipped with live minnows or nightcrawlers will also work well in current or slackwater. Crappie are being caught in the tailrace from the bridge to the dam on minnows and small jigs near rock structure and sand bars.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK -- -- Good Poor
CHICOT -- Fair Good Excellent
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
