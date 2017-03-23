DEVELOPING: Man crashes on Arkansas highway during chase, flees; state police sending helicopter

Arkansas State Police are sending a helicopter to an area near the Grant and Jefferson county line to pursue a man who led authorities on a chase on a U.S. highway earlier Thursday, officials said.

North Little Rock police got a call Thursday morning that the man was involved in a disturbance with a woman in Jacksonville, then fled the scene in a vehicle, Lt. Patrick Thessing said.

North Little Rock police spotted the vehicle, attempted a traffic stop and started to pursue the vehicle when it would not pull over, Thessing said.

The man traveled on U.S. 270 to the Grant and Jefferson county line, where the vehicle crashed, and he fled on foot, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said.

State police were called in for assistance, and a helicopter is on its way to the scene, Chapman said.

