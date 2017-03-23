Home /
Arkansas senator files resolution to chastise NCAA referees after UA loss
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.
The Arkansas Senate floor was used for both legislation and lamenting as one lawmaker read his resolution requesting NCAA referees be better taught in the wake of the University of Arkansas’ nail-biting loss against North Carolina.
In Senate Resolution 19, Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, states the basketball team’s “devastating and grievous loss” in the NCAA Tournament left “fans trying to find the strength to carry on, children crying, grown men weeping, cows unable to produce milk, chickens ceasing to lay eggs, and lambs lying with lions.”
That loss was “aided and abetted” by a referee’s “profoundly poor” call, the resolution states. Therefore, Ingram wants the Senate to encourage the NCAA to better educate basketball officials in order to spare other teams the same “cruel and undeserved fate at the hands and whistle of a pinhead dressed in stripes.”
The legislation also requires a copy of the resolution to be sent to the President of the NCAA from the Secretary of the Senate.
The resolution was read for the first time around 11 a.m. and adopted 17 seconds later.
KjTucker says... March 23, 2017 at 1:08 p.m.
I know this is supposed to be a joke, but it really isn't funny that state legislators choose to waste their time and our money on such inanities. No boss would want their employees posting comments about basketball games on Facebook while "on the clock," and this is the legislative equivalent. How about addressing reality, y'all, and saving this nonsense for the "letters to the editor."
TimberTopper says... March 23, 2017 at 1:37 p.m.
Why doesn't this good Senator resign, as he is not doing the peoples business with this kind of crap. No doubt he is not needed in the Senate if he has time to waste on crap like this.
