Arkansas senator files resolution to chastise NCAA referees after UA loss

The Arkansas Senate floor was used for both legislation and lamenting as one lawmaker read his resolution requesting NCAA referees be better taught in the wake of the University of Arkansas’ nail-biting loss against North Carolina.

In Senate Resolution 19, Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, states the basketball team’s “devastating and grievous loss” in the NCAA Tournament left “fans trying to find the strength to carry on, children crying, grown men weeping, cows unable to produce milk, chickens ceasing to lay eggs, and lambs lying with lions.”

That loss was “aided and abetted” by a referee’s “profoundly poor” call, the resolution states. Therefore, Ingram wants the Senate to encourage the NCAA to better educate basketball officials in order to spare other teams the same “cruel and undeserved fate at the hands and whistle of a pinhead dressed in stripes.”

The legislation also requires a copy of the resolution to be sent to the President of the NCAA from the Secretary of the Senate.

The resolution was read for the first time around 11 a.m. and adopted 17 seconds later.