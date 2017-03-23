ATHLETICS

SEC implements bag policy

The SEC announced Wednesday it will implement a new security policy regulating the size and type of bag that may be carried into all stadiums in which the conference's schools host games, beginning with the 2017 season.

The policy will not be in effect for Arkansas' Red-White spring game April 29. It was approved by a unanimous vote of the league's athletic directors.

The following bags are permitted:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

• Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5-by-6.5 inches

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

An approved logo no larger than 4.5-by-3.4 inches may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to, purses larger than a clutch bag; briefcases; backpacks; cinch bags; fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction; luggage of any kind; computer bags/cases; camera bags/cases; binocular bags/cases; or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Fans will continue to be able to carry items allowed into the stadium in a permissible clear bag, such as binoculars and cameras.

BASKETBALL

NABC honors for Kingsley, Monk, Allen

Arkansas Razorbacks senior center Moses Kingsley was voted to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' second-team All-District 21 team announced Wednesday.

Kentucky freshman guard Malik Monk, who grew up in Lepanto and played at Bentonville High School, was voted to the district's first team. Florida sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock) joined Kingsley on the second team.

Arkansas State senior guard Devin Carter was voted to the All-District 24 first team.

ASU hires director of operations

Arkansas State University men's Coach Mike Balado announced the hiring of Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations.

Pierre will handle the daily operations of the program, assist with scouting videos and will oversee the operation of basketball camps. He was a four-year letter-winner for ASU in 2012-2016 and was a graduate assistant under former coach Grant McCasland in 2016-2017.

BASEBALL

Arkansas State loses on the road

Arkansas State University scored five runs in the fourth inning Wednesday to take a 5-2 lead, but Austin Peay (11-9) scored seven runs in the game's final three innings to take a 9-8 victory in Clarksville, Tenn.

Jeremy Brown hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning for the Red Wolves (11-9), while Joe Schrimpf had an RBI groundout and Grant Hawkins scored on a wild pitch. Drew Tipton added a home run in the fifth inning to give ASU a 6-2 lead before Austin Peay began its comeback. The Governors scored on a wild pitch and a fielder's choice in the seventh inning, then got a three-run home run in the eighth and added an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth before an RBI groundout gave Austin Peay the victory.

Hawkins was 3 for 5 to lead Arkansas State, while Tipton was 2 for 4, and both Schrimpf and Tobias Johnson were 2 for 5.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas wins No. 22

Ashley Diaz hit her third home run of the season and Autumn Storms earned her 10th victory to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6) to a 5-2 victory at Saint Louis (11-11) on Wednesday.

Storms allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, on 6 hits and struck out 3. Shelby Hiers had a two-run single. Tori Cooper hit an RBI double, and A.J. Belans added a run-scoring single for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Sports on 03/23/2017