THE WEEKEND TEN

1 SCOTTISH

Batesville-based bagpipers and jazz musicians amass for a "Lyon College Showcase: An Evening of Pipes and Jazz," 7 p.m. today, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. Tickets are $10. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org.

2 SINGERS

Sweet Adelines International will hold its annual Region 25 competition, with 26 choruses and 23 quartets from Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, Friday-Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Quartet competition starts at 3 p.m. Friday; choruses square off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday; winners advance to an international competition. The annual show of champions, "A Cappella One Way or Another," 8:30 p.m. Saturday, features competition winners and other award-winning choruses and quartets, including central Arkansas' Top of the Rock women's and A Cappella Rising men's ensembles. Tickets are $25 for each competition, $20 for the show of champions. Visit sai25.org.

3 STATE PARKS

Spring has sprung, so what better time to visit the Arkansas State Parks, which offer dozens of opportunities for kids and families to have adventures and learn more about the Natural State. Parks around the state, including Historic Washington State Park, Prairie Grove State Park and Lake Dardanelle State Park, have special programs and activities for all ages. Admission to most events is free. Call (888) 287-2757 or visit arkansasstateparks.com. See story on Page 5E.

4 STEEL

The Steel Wheels will perform string band folk music at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, at 8 p.m. today. The performance is part of the Oxford American Concert Series. Tickets are $20-$32 plus fees. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit metrotix.com. See Music Scene on Page 4E.

5 SPRING FLING

The Heifer Village, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, celebrates spring break with crafts and activities for all ages, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday. There's also the Bring Your Own Bucket container garden experience, 3-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free but reservations are required for B.Y.O.B. Call (501) 907-2697 or visit heifer.org.

6 SOUNDS

A bar server who has trouble distinguishing his dreams from reality is determined to find a way to fit in as the Arkansas Sounds Music Series stages Moving Forward, an original musical by Little Rock hip-hop artist itsjusbobby, 7 p.m. Friday at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Doors open at 6; there will be a post-performance reception. Tickets are $10. Visit www.arkansassounds.org. See story on Page 5E

7 SHOW AND TELL

Children curious about music and all the different instruments out there can get some hands-on learning experience at the Instrumental Petting Zoo, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today-Friday at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Participation in the activity is free but admission fees apply to tour the center. Call (501) 786-0525.

8 SERGEI PROKOFIEV

The Arkansas Symphony takes a small musical menagerie on the road, performing Sergei Prokofiev's symphonic fairy tale Peter and the Wolf, with narrator Courtney Bennett, 3 p.m. Sunday at Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Also on the program: Benjamin Britten's Simple Symphony. Geoffrey Robson conducts. Tickets are $50, $35 for members. Reservations are required. Call (800) 366-4664 or (501) 262-9300.

9 STRINGS

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, plays host to the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Quapaw Quartet -- Eric Hayward and Charlotte Crosmer, violinists; Ryan Mooney, viola; and David Gerstein, cello -- playing quartets by Franz Joseph Haydn and Bela Bartok, 7 p.m. today. Tickets are $10. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

• The quartet will also perform those same pieces, plus one by Dmitri Shostakovich, for Lyon College's annual West Endowed Concert, 7 p.m. Friday in Bevens Music Room at the college, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Admission is free. Call (870) 307-7077 or visit lyon.edu.

10 'ST. LOUIS BLUES'

Chris Brubeck's Triple Play -- bassist, trombonist and pianist Chris Brubeck, guitarist Joel Brown and Peter "Madcat" Ruth on harmonica, guitar, jaw harp and percussion -- performs Delta blues, Tin Pan Alley standards, New Orleans grooves, jazz gems and "incisive originals" at 7 p.m. today in the Administration Auditorium, Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave., Searcy. Tickets are $3 in advance, $5 at the door. Visit harding.edu/concertseries.

