Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:13 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Time changed for Arkansas-Missouri opener

This article was published today at 7:43 p.m.

arkansas-coach-dave-van-horn-walks-to-the-mound-during-a-game-against-arizona-on-friday-march-3-2017-in-frisco-texas

PHOTO BY CHRIS DAIGLE

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn walks to the mound during a game against Arizona on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Frisco, Texas.

The first game of Arkansas' series at Missouri this weekend was moved up to noon Friday because of the potential for heavy rain that night.

First pitch for the series opener was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The final two games of the three-game series are still scheduled to begin at their original times, with Saturday's first pitch slated for 2 p.m. and Sunday's for 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Time changed for Arkansas-Missouri opener

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online