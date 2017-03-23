Time changed for Arkansas-Missouri opener

The first game of Arkansas' series at Missouri this weekend was moved up to noon Friday because of the potential for heavy rain that night.

First pitch for the series opener was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The final two games of the three-game series are still scheduled to begin at their original times, with Saturday's first pitch slated for 2 p.m. and Sunday's for 1 p.m.