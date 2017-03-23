Home /
Time changed for Arkansas-Missouri opener
This article was published today at 7:43 p.m.
The first game of Arkansas' series at Missouri this weekend was moved up to noon Friday because of the potential for heavy rain that night.
First pitch for the series opener was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on SEC Network+.
The final two games of the three-game series are still scheduled to begin at their original times, with Saturday's first pitch slated for 2 p.m. and Sunday's for 1 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Time changed for Arkansas-Missouri opener
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.