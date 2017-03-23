Trump tries to close health care deal with GOP skeptics

WASHINGTON — Republicans remained short of votes Thursday for their showpiece health care overhaul, hoping for President Donald Trump to close the deal with balky conservatives at a White House meeting.

Signaling that more work was needed, GOP leaders postponed a planned morning meeting of rank-and-file lawmakers, and House Speaker Paul Ryan delayed a scheduled news briefing.

Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state became the latest to declare her opposition. Concessions being offered to the conservatives — they want to limit requirements that health plans offer benefits including maternity and substance abuse care — appeared to be scaring off moderate Republicans.

The House Freedom Caucus, whose conservative members comprise the bulk of GOP opponents, was set to attend a midday meeting with Trump. But the head of that group, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., warned that it would be a "Herculean task" to resolve their differences quickly.

"An agreement is needed from my party," Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said during a procedural debate on the House floor. He said the GOP "intends to bring forth an agreed-to bill that we will be able to show to the American people, and we will own it."

Former President Barack Obama declared in a statement that "America is stronger" because of the current law and Democrats must make sure "any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans." Trump tweeted to supporters, "Go with our plan! Call your Rep & let them know."

The Republican legislation would halt Obama's tax penalties against people who don't buy coverage and cut the federal-state Medicaid program for low earners, which the Obama statute had expanded. It would provide tax credits to help people pay medical bills, though generally skimpier than Obama's statute provides. It also would allow insurers to charge older Americans more and repeal tax boosts the law imposed on high-income people and health industry companies.

The measure would also block federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year, another stumbling block for GOP moderates.

