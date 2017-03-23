Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 23, 2017, 11:32 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to visit Arkansas' capital city Friday

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.

vice-president-mike-pence-speaks-at-the-harshaw-trane-parts-and-distribution-center-saturday-march-11-2017-in-louisville-ky-pence-said-that-the-so-called-obamacare-law-had-failed-the-nation-and-the-trump-administration-would-need-the-backing-of-rank-and-file-republicans-to-pass-their-health-care-overhaul-ap-phototimothy-d-easley

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Harshaw Trane Parts and Distribution Center, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Pence said that the so-called Obamacare law had failed the nation and the Trump administration would need the backing of rank-and-file Republicans to pass their health care overhaul. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to stop in Arkansas’ capital city Friday, according to Little Rock Tours and Travel.

Pence is set to participate in a health care listening session at the business, which is at 3100 Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

Additional information regarding the visit was not available.

A request for comment from the Republican Party of Arkansas was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story and read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to visit Arkansas' capital city Friday

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

diztorted says... March 23, 2017 at 11:20 a.m.

Looks like the AHCA has some issues...

( | suggest removal )

