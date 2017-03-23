Home / Latest News /
Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to visit Arkansas' capital city Friday
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to stop in Arkansas’ capital city Friday, according to Little Rock Tours and Travel.
Pence is set to participate in a health care listening session at the business, which is at 3100 Interstate 30 in Little Rock.
Additional information regarding the visit was not available.
A request for comment from the Republican Party of Arkansas was not immediately returned Thursday morning.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story and read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to visit Arkansas' capital city Friday
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
diztorted says... March 23, 2017 at 11:20 a.m.
Looks like the AHCA has some issues...
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.