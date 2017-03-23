Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to visit Arkansas' capital city Friday

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to stop in Arkansas’ capital city Friday, according to Little Rock Tours and Travel.

Pence is set to participate in a health care listening session at the business, which is at 3100 Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

Additional information regarding the visit was not available.

A request for comment from the Republican Party of Arkansas was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

