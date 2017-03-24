Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 24, 2017, 5:25 p.m.

Arkansas governor confident Congress will revisit health law

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:01 p.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettebenjamin-krain-11017-gov-asa-hutchinson-addresses-lawmakers-tuesday-in-the-house-chamber-during-a-joint-session-of-the-house-and-senate-the-gov-implored-lawmakers-to-help-him-accomplish-his-goals-for-the-economy-taxes-and-higher-education-during-their-legislative-session-which-started-monday

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --1/10/17-- Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses lawmakers Tuesday in the House Chamber during a joint session of the House and Senate. The Gov. implored lawmakers to help him accomplish his goals for the economy, taxes and higher education during their legislative session which started Monday.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he believes Congress will ultimately agree on a replacement for the federal health overhaul despite House Republicans failing to dismantle the law.

The Republican governor said Friday he has no doubt Congress will revisit the issue but said he'll move forward with a plan for new limits on the hybrid Medicaid expansion Arkansas enacted under the law.

Hutchinson had criticized the House health care legislation and raised concerns that it would shift too much cost to Arkansas and other states. More than 300,000 people are on Arkansas' hybrid expansion, which uses Medicaid funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents.

Hutchinson earlier this month said he'd ask for federal approval to move about 60,000 people off the expansion and impose work requirements on some recipients.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

