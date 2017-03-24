Arkansas man, 79, named as victim in deadly head-on wreck last month

A 79-year-old Arkansas man was identified in a report released Friday as the person who died in a head-on wreck last month in Hot Springs.

Rhonie Zymboly of Hot Springs was driving a 2004 Chevy Malibu in the 1400 block of Park Avenue on the morning of Feb. 22 when the car crossed the centerline and hit a 2004 Chevy Impala head-on, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Zymboly suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Impala was also reported to be hurt, though the extent of her injuries wasn't detailed on the report.

It wasn't clear what caused the Malibu to cross the centerline. Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and dry.

Though the wreck happened in February, it was recorded in preliminary state police files as the 101st on Arkansas roadways so far this year. It was not clear why the report was released more than a month after the wreck.