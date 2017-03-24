Home /
Arkansas man arrested in child-porn case, attorney general says
This article was published today at 9:38 a.m.
A Hot Springs man has been arrested on more than two dozen charges in a child pornography case, authorities said.
Gerald Lee Groomes, 45, remained in the Garland County jail Friday morning after his arrest Thursday. He faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement that her office's cyber-crimes unit investigated and arrested Groomes "after agents determined that someone using a computer at the residence downloaded sexually explicit material involving children."
The Hot Springs Police Department assisted in the arrest.
Groomes' bail was set at $105,000.
EducatedRN says... March 24, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.
Hope this sick, pedophile thug rots in jail!
YourlawyerJoe says... March 24, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.
That's awesome Leslie Rutledge! Why don't you get off your ass and investigate how 35 children who were "being protected" from their families were sent to the home of a serial rapist? You have heard of Clarence Garretson? ICYMI:
Federal investigation uncovers foster parent's abuse of at least five children
