Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:59 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man arrested in child-porn case, attorney general says

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:38 a.m.

gerald-lee-groomes

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Gerald Lee Groomes

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Hot Springs man has been arrested on more than two dozen charges in a child pornography case, authorities said.

Gerald Lee Groomes, 45, remained in the Garland County jail Friday morning after his arrest Thursday. He faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement that her office's cyber-crimes unit investigated and arrested Groomes "after agents determined that someone using a computer at the residence downloaded sexually explicit material involving children."

The Hot Springs Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Groomes' bail was set at $105,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man arrested in child-porn case, attorney general says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

EducatedRN says... March 24, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.

Hope this sick, pedophile thug rots in jail!

( | suggest removal )

YourlawyerJoe says... March 24, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.

That's awesome Leslie Rutledge! Why don't you get off your ass and investigate how 35 children who were "being protected" from their families were sent to the home of a serial rapist? You have heard of Clarence Garretson? ICYMI:
Federal investigation uncovers foster parent's abuse of at least five children

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online