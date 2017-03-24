Arkansas man arrested in child-porn case, attorney general says

A Hot Springs man has been arrested on more than two dozen charges in a child pornography case, authorities said.

Gerald Lee Groomes, 45, remained in the Garland County jail Friday morning after his arrest Thursday. He faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement that her office's cyber-crimes unit investigated and arrested Groomes "after agents determined that someone using a computer at the residence downloaded sexually explicit material involving children."

The Hot Springs Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Groomes' bail was set at $105,000.