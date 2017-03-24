Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man killed, 2 women hurt after SUV rolls over on I-40
This article was published today at 3:08 p.m.
An Arkansas driver was killed and two passengers were hurt in a Friday morning rollover crash on Interstate 40, state police said.
According to a preliminary crash report, Joshua Wade Smith, 32, of Helena-West Helena was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer west on the highway, about 4 miles west of the Hazen exit, shortly before 7 a.m. when the vehicle veered into the guard rail and cable barrier in the median.
The vehicle then rolled over, state police said, and Smith sustained fatal injuries.
Two passengers in the SUV — Courtney Young, 29, of Clarendon and Gretchen Ferebee, 39, of Lexa — were reported injured in the wreck. They were taken to Little Rock hospitals, officials said.
State police reported that the roads were dry but conditions were cloudy at the time of the crash.
Smith's death was at least the 102nd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police figures.
