Arkansas woman, 24, killed when SUV crosses centerline, hits pickup head-on, police say

A 24-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Thursday when her SUV crossed the centerline into opposing traffic and hit an oncoming pickup head-on, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. as Bianca Withers of England was driving a 2005 Mazda Tribute south on U.S. 165 near Caney Creek in Lonoke County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Withers' vehicle "for unknown reasons" went left of center and collided head-on with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 40-year-old Andrew Parker of Little Rock, police said.

Withers died at the scene. Parker was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock, the report said, though it did not detail the extent of his injuries.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were said to be clear and dry.

The death was the 99th in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.