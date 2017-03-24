Authorities name 4 Wisconsinites slain, not suspect

WESTON, Wis. -- Authorities on Thursday identified those killed in a series of northern Wisconsin shootings as two bank workers, a lawyer and a veteran police detective.

The victims in Wednesday afternoon's attacks at a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex in the Wausau area were Everest Metro police Detective Jason Weiland, Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne M. Look, 67, and Karen Barclay, 62, and attorney Sarah Quirt Sann, 43, the state Department of Justice said.

Officials said Weiland, 40, was among officers who responded to the apartment complex in Weston following attacks at the bank in nearby Rothschild and the law firm in Schofield. The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff at the apartment complex.

According to the justice department, Weiland spent 18 years in law enforcement, all in the Wausau area, including the last 15 years with the Everest Metro police force. He is survived by a wife and two children.

Look had been the branch manager at Marathon Savings since 1998, when she and her family returned to Wisconsin from South Dakota. She is survived by her husband of 25 years and their two children.

Barclay moved to Wisconsin in 1993 and had worked at the bank for more than five years. She is survived by a daughter and two granddaughters, ages four and seven.

Police characterized the initial shooting at the bank as a "domestic situation," but they haven't provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the attacks or identified the suspect. They scheduled a 4 p.m. Thursday briefing.

The bank shooting was reported around midday. Officers arrived at the bank to find two people were shot and the suspect had fled.

A second call came about 10 minutes later from Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks law firm. The action then moved to an apartment complex in Weston.

Dozens of police vehicles were parked Thursday in front of the apartment complex, which was ringed by yellow crime-scene tape. Officers could be seen walking around with clipboards. Jason Smith, a deputy administrator for the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, said more than 100 officers were investigating.

Kelly Hanson, a 21-year-old woman who lives in the complex, said she looked out of her apartment window around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to see a squad car approach, and a few seconds later heard a gunshot and saw an officer fall. She said other officers put the wounded policeman in an armored SWAT vehicle and took him away. She couldn't tell if he was alive or dead and police have not said if this was the officer who died.

Janet Schoenfeldt, who owns a hair salon behind the bank, said she was at the front desk around 1 p.m. Wednesday when squad cars poured into the parking lot, followed by ambulances. An officer then told her to close her shop and get out of the area.

"It's a sad reality. Someone taking innocent lives over something he's upset about," Schoenfeldt. "We're a small-knit community. You just don't think it will happen here. Everybody says that, but you know what? It does happen here."

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Baenen, Doug Glass, Steve Karnowski and Gretchen Ehlke of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/24/2017