Home /
Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed due to Carrie Fisher's death
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:13 p.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Disney CEO Bob Iger says the coming Star Wars sequel has not been changed due to the death of Carrie Fisher.
Fisher completed filming her role as Princess Leia in The Last Jedi before her death after a heart attack in December.
Iger said in an interview at a University of Southern California tech conference Thursday that Fisher "appears throughout" the film and her performance "remains as it was."
Iger said Disney is discussing "what could be another decade and a half of Star Wars stories."
Iger's remark came on the same day Disney ended speculation that he would retire this year by extending his contract one year to 2019. He said he and Disney's board thought they needed more time to work on a succession plan.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed due to Carrie Fisher's death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.