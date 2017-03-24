Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 24, 2017, 5:23 p.m.

Ex-car dealership employee accused of stealing 3 SUVs from Arkansas lot, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:55 p.m.

kyle-d-rees-37-of-jonesboro

PHOTO BY CRAIGHEAD COUNTY JAIL

Kyle D. Rees, 37, of Jonesboro

A former employee is accused of stealing three SUVs from a northeast Arkansas car dealership over a span of about a month, according to police.

Kyle D. Rees, 37, of Jonesboro was arrested on three counts of theft of a vehicle with a value more than $25,000, records show.

Rees reportedly took the three Dodge Journeys from Fletcher Dodge at 3314 Stadium Blvd. in Jonesboro between Feb. 10 and March 22, according to the affidavit.

His last day as an employee of the dealership was Feb 10, the document noted.

All three were located March 23 at Rees’ residence on Cloverdale Drive and returned to Fletcher Dodge, police said.

Rees remained at the Craighead County jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of $250,000 bond, according to the online inmate roster.

Records show he is set to appear April 20 in Craighead County District Court.

