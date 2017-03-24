Fire at old elementary school gym in Arkansas probed as arson, official says

FAYETTEVILLE -- A fire Wednesday night in an old elementary school gymnasium may have been intentionally set, said Brian Sloat, Fayetteville's deputy fire marshal.

Firefighters put the blaze out about 7:30 p.m. No one was hurt, said Dale Riggins, administrative assistant for the Fire Department. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived, Sloat said.

The fire started in the old Happy Hollow gymnasium at 300 S. Ray Ave. The property belongs to the Fayetteville School District, records show.

Happy Hollow Elementary School moved from the property in 2011.

The fire is under investigation as arson, Sloat said. The building's doors were open when firefighters arrived.

