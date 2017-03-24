Fire at old elementary school gym in Arkansas probed as arson, official says
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- A fire Wednesday night in an old elementary school gymnasium may have been intentionally set, said Brian Sloat, Fayetteville's deputy fire marshal.
Firefighters put the blaze out about 7:30 p.m. No one was hurt, said Dale Riggins, administrative assistant for the Fire Department. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived, Sloat said.
The fire started in the old Happy Hollow gymnasium at 300 S. Ray Ave. The property belongs to the Fayetteville School District, records show.
Happy Hollow Elementary School moved from the property in 2011.
The fire is under investigation as arson, Sloat said. The building's doors were open when firefighters arrived.
Metro on 03/24/2017
Print Headline: Fire at old Fayetteville gym probed as arson, official says
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fire at old elementary school gym in Arkansas probed as arson, official says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.