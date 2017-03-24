Man accused of holding women in million-dollar home, forcing them to work in strip clubs

ATLANTA — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of holding women against their will in a million-dollar home near Atlanta and forcing them to dance in strip clubs.

The indictment returned Friday against 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts comes a day after a judge dismissed 11 of 14 charges against him and set bond at $80,000.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said the 15-count indictment includes labor trafficking, false imprisonment, gun possession and gang charges. Howard said the earlier bond is no longer valid.

Roberts' lawyer didn't immediately return a phone and email messages Friday seeking comment.

Roberts was arrested March 7 after a woman called 911 to report she and others were being held to dance in strip clubs and that Roberts had threatened to kill her if she left.