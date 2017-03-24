Passenger killed in collision as vehicle turns into driveway off Arkansas highway

An 81-year-old Arkansas man was killed when the vehicle he was riding in was hit by another vehicle as it turned into a driveway, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police say it happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. as a 2017 Jeep driven by 58-year-old Layton H. Hudspeth of Briggsville was turning into a driveway off westbound Arkansas 28 in Yell County.

The Jeep was then hit on its front passenger side by an eastbound 2003 Audi driven by 22-year-old David Earl Bunyard of Mena, according to a police report.

A passenger in the Jeep, identified as Max T. Hudspeth of Briggsville, suffered fatal injuries, the report said. Both drivers were said to be injured, though the report didn't detail how seriously they were hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was the 100th on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.