Vice President Mike Pence's Little Rock visit canceled

Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Little Rock has been canceled, an official with the state Republican party says.

Pence was scheduled to attend a session on health care and give a speech to the public Friday afternoon.

The party official said he didn't know why the visit had been canceled and that no other information was available at this time.

The former Indiana governor was scheduled to attend a “Health Care Listening session” this afternoon at Little Rock Tours and Travel off of Interstate 30 near Roosevelt Road.

The cancellation comes as the Trump administration tries to steer a GOP-backed health care bill through the House. The White House and Republican leaders say the vote, which is expected later Friday, will be tight and it's unclear if the legislation will pass.

Washington correspondent Frank Lockwood and The Associated Press contributed to this story.