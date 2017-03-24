Home / Latest News /
Vice President Mike Pence's Little Rock visit canceled
This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Little Rock has been canceled, an official with the state Republican party says.
Pence was scheduled to attend a session on health care and give a speech to the public Friday afternoon.
The party official said he didn't know why the visit had been canceled and that no other information was available at this time.
The former Indiana governor was scheduled to attend a “Health Care Listening session” this afternoon at Little Rock Tours and Travel off of Interstate 30 near Roosevelt Road.
The cancellation comes as the Trump administration tries to steer a GOP-backed health care bill through the House. The White House and Republican leaders say the vote, which is expected later Friday, will be tight and it's unclear if the legislation will pass.
Washington correspondent Frank Lockwood and The Associated Press contributed to this story.
KnuckleBall says... March 24, 2017 at 10:22 a.m.
Good... was going to be a waste of taxpayers funds....!!!!
BirdDogsRock says... March 24, 2017 at 10:26 a.m.
Am I the only one who thinks it's odd that a "health care listening session" with the VP was scheduled to take place the day AFTER the House vote on the health care legislation was supposed to happen? Aren't listening sessions supposed to be conducted in the initial stages of developing the concepts for major legislation? Or does the Trump Administration's "listening session" mean that Pence was coming here to tell Arkansans how it's going to be, and that he expected us to sit down, shut up, and listen?
RBear says... March 24, 2017 at 10:29 a.m.
BDR, yea that seems to be the case. This was more about a photo op trying to make it like the administration is "listening to the voters." In reality, it was an expensive junket by the VP. As such, we had Secret Service deployed to do advance work as well as LRPD and airport personnel involved. Count that as a day those LRPD officers will never get back.
LR1955 says... March 24, 2017 at 10:47 a.m.
bthayesesq says... March 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
Maybe it was because he realized the GOP Gov. and Legislators are all a bunch of RINO shills and sell-outs; they are not part of the Trump Train or for real grassroots conservatives (like the ones who got Trump elected). By using the Gov.'s own logic, the reason the VP isn't coming has to be that Asa ended the Robert E. Lee holiday this past Monday... (since he was trying to blame the existence of the holiday for every possible negative that previously happened in the state's history).
