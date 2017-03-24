PHOTO: One killed, 2 critically hurt in crash on Arkansas road

One person was killed and two others were said to have suffered critical injuries in a collision Friday morning in Northwest Arkansas.

The Springdale Police Department said on Facebook shortly before 9 a.m. that the wreck happened on North Thompson Street north of Stultz Road.

Police on scene said one man was killed in the collision while a woman and a girl suffered critical injuries, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Details on how the wreck occurred weren't immediately known.

There have been at least 101 people killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police figures.