Police: 1 killed, 1 in 'very serious' condition after shooting at Little Rock apartment complex
By Scott Carroll , Arkansas Online
This article was published today at 9:51 p.m.
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting Friday night at a Little Rock apartment complex, authorities said.
Dispatch records show officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting at Spring Valley Apartments at 8701 Interstate 30.
Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said police found two "young males" shot in a courtyard in the center of the complex. He said he did not know the victims' ages.
One of the victims died from his injuries. Moore said the other was hospitalized in "very serious condition."
Police had not identified the two late Friday.
Moore said the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.
The killing is the 11th homicide of the year in Little Rock.
The complex is located south of the interstate and west of Geyer Springs Road.
