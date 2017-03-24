Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:56 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

'Armed and dangerous' man sought after central Arkansas woman found dead, police say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.

Brian Keith Freeman

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS STATE POLICE

Brian Keith Freeman

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police are searching for a 41-year-old man after an Arkansas woman was found dead, according to a news release.

Brian Keith Freeman is a suspect in the slaying of Lori Hannah, 36, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police. Agency spokesman Liz Chapman said authorities believe Freeman was in a relationship with Hannah.

Hannah was found dead in a home in the 100 block of Pintar Street in Ward on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Police said her body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory.

Authorities said Freeman stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the release.

Hannah’s death is still under investigation by state police and the Ward Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 'Armed and dangerous' man sought after central Arkansas woman found dead, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online