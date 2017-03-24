'Armed and dangerous' man sought after central Arkansas woman found dead, police say

Police are searching for a 41-year-old man after an Arkansas woman was found dead, according to a news release.

Brian Keith Freeman is a suspect in the slaying of Lori Hannah, 36, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police. Agency spokesman Liz Chapman said authorities believe Freeman was in a relationship with Hannah.

Hannah was found dead in a home in the 100 block of Pintar Street in Ward on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Police said her body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory.

Authorities said Freeman stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the release.

Hannah’s death is still under investigation by state police and the Ward Police Department.