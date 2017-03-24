Police name man killed by North Little Rock officer after multi-county pursuit

Police on Friday named the man shot and killed by a North Little Rock officer and identified the official responsible for his death.

In a statement, the North Little Rock Police Department said Eddie Davis, 42, of Jacksonville was fatally shot by officer Bruce Moyster, a 15-year veteran of the agency.

Officials said the officer-involved shooting came at the end of a chase that began around 9:45 a.m. Thursday in North Little Rock.

That pursuit ended nearly an hour later in an isolated area of Grant County on Keg Mill Road, police said.

Davis was shot after he stabbed a K-9 multiple times with a knife and exited his vehicle still holding the knife, according to authorities.

Officers noted that Davis was then flown to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Moyster has been with the police department since September 2001. He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The K-9 injured was treated by an emergency veterinarian at Interstate Animal Hospital and released. Police said the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Dashboard-camera footage of the officer-involved shooting has been sent to the Arkansas State Police, the agency investigating the shooting.