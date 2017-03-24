Police: Little Rock prostitution stings net 19 citations on sexual solicitation charges

Nineteen men were given sexual solicitation citations in Little Rock prostitution stings this week, according to arrest reports.

In the first sting, an undercover female officer stood in the 8000 block of Baseline Road on Tuesday, Little Rock Police Department reports stated. Nine men were cited, according to the reports, two of whom were also cited for traffic violations.

A different undercover female officer conducted Wednesday’s sting operation, the reports show. She stood in the 6000 block of Mitchell Drive throughout the morning and early afternoon. Ten men were cited on charges of sexual solicitation Wednesday, and an additional two people were arrested because of failure to appear warrants in their names, police said.

Those with failure to appear warrants were taken to the Pulaski County jail. The other men were cited and released, the reports say.

Most offered the undercover officer money in exchange for sex, but Kendrick Jones, 31, tried to give her beer, police wrote in his report. Several of the men asked the women if they were officers before soliciting them, police said.

The men who were cited or arrested ranged in age from 21 to 79, according to the reports.

Here's who was cited or arrested: