AT THE POST

DAY 42 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,250

ON-TRACK HANDLE $432,701

TOTAL HANDLE $2,887,714

PICK-5 PAYOUT $9,586.70

TODAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE

Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 4:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 8:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY’S STARS

Luis Contreras rode winners in the fourth and seventh races. He guided Doctor Peter ($9.60) to victory in the fourth race. In the seventh race, he rode Special Jo ($18.40) to the winner’s circle. … Alex Canchari also picked up two victories Thursday, riding Dazzling Okie ($17.60) to victory in the third race and Smelly Cat ($21.00) to a nice payday in the last race of the day.

PETROV EYES ARKANSAS DERBY

Triple Crown nominee Petrov is pointing for the $1 million Grade I Arkansas Derby on April 15, trainer Ron Moquett said Thursday morning.

There’s an “outside shot” Petrov could run in the $1 million Grade II Blue Grass Stakes on April 8 at Keeneland, but Moquett said he would rather remain at home. Petrov has started three times at the meeting, finishing second in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 16 and $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 20, and fourth in Saturday’s $900,000 Rebel Stakes. He was beaten two noses for second in the 1 1/16-mile Rebel.

New York-based Jose Ortiz has ridden Petrov in all three starts this year, but Moquett said he’s undecided about a jockey for the Arkansas Derby.

Other locally based horses pointing for the Arkansas Derby include Untrapped and Silver Dust, third and fifth, respectively, in the Rebel.

Todd Pletcher said “Plan A” for Malagacy, a 2-length winner of the Rebel, was to return for the Arkansas Derby. The South Florida-based Malagacy, who is unbeaten in three career starts, earned a 91 Beyer speed figure for his Rebel victory.

FINISH LINES

Uncontested, the record-setting winner of the Smarty Jones Stakes, is in Kentucky for a brief freshening and scheduled to join trainer Wayne Catalano’s barn at Keeneland on Sunday, co-owner Harry Rosenblum said Thursday. Uncontested faded to eighth in Saturday’s Rebel Stakes after leading until the top of the stretch. Rosenblum said Uncontested is a candidate for the $250,000 Grade III Pat Day Mile on May 6 at Churchill Downs. Rosenblum and Catalano said Uncontested will target shorter races after tiring in the 1 1/16-mile Rebel. … Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Far Right worked 5 furlongs over a fast track in 1:02.20 Thursday morning for Catalano. Far Right won the Smarty Jones Stakes and Southwest Stakes in 2015 for Rosenblum and Robert LaPenta. Unraced since Aug. 5, Far Right could resurface in an allowance race before the meeting ends April 15, Rosenblum said.

Information for this report contributed by Oaklawn media department