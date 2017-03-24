FOOTBALL

Jackson rejoins Arkansas Tech staff

Raleigh Jackson, who served as Arkansas Tech University's co-defensive coordinator in 2013-2015, has rejoined the Wonder Boys staff, Coach Raymond Monica announced Wednesday.

Jackson spent the 2016 season as the defensive coordinator at Delta State University.

The announcement of Jackson's hiring did not state what his duties will be this season, and his hiring is pending formal approval from the school's board of trustees.

BASKETBALL

Moore named NAIA All-American

Lyon College guard Kiara Moore was named a third-team NAIA All-American by the league's national office Thursday.

Moore led the Scots with 13.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season, scoring a season-high 29 points against Williams Baptist on Feb. 11. She was a first-team All-American Midwest Conference selection and was the conference's newcomer of the year.

Moore helped guide the Scots to a 28-6 season. Lyon made its sixth consecutive NAIA Tournament appearance and second consecutive in the tournament's second round.

SOFTBALL

UAPB loses at home

Alcorn State University used a three-run fourth inning to take control of Thursday's game against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which committed three errors in a 6-4 loss at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Leading 3-1 going into the fourth inning, Alcorn State (7-19, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used a triple and a hit batter to put runners at the corners with two outs. Jessica Crum then hit a three-run home run to take a 6-1 lead. UAPB (5-18, 0-4 SWAC) used a hit batter, a walk and a single to begin its rally in the fifth inning. Two runs scored when Maria Aguilar reached on a fielder's choice, and another run scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 6-4. Kameron Graham drew a full-count walk to put two runners on with one out, but a fly out and a strikeout ended the inning.

Tonnay Hawkins and Ta'Lyn Moody were both 2 for 4 to lead UAPB offensively, while Monique Nikolao and Karia Beth Hall were both 1 for 2.

Hendrix splits pair

Hendrix College scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to beat Buena Vista 11-10 at The Springs Games in Clermont, Fla., then lost to Wisconsin-Whitewater 8-1.

Morgan Maida went 4 for 5 in the victory over Buena Vista, while Karli Sewell had 2 hits and 2 RBI and Aubrey Brink was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Savannah Draud struck out 7 over 42/3 innings to start for Hendrix, but Emily Stockalper earned the pitching victory. Freshman Stephanie Combs struck out 4 in 21/3 relief innings.

Sydney Ozersky was 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored in the loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater, which used a three-run second inning to take control of the game. Stockalper (8-6) took the loss on the mound, lasting 31/3 innings.

