Home /
Sullins wins hammer, Moore leads heptathlon
By Bob Holt
This article was published today at 8:46 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore Erich Sullins won the hammer with a throw of 186 feet, 6 inches Friday at the Spring Invitational at John McDonnell Field.
Razorbacks sophomore Ashlee Moore, a transfer from Oregon, leads the heptathlon through four of seven events with 3,207 points.
Kurtis Brondyk, a Central Missouri assistant coach competing unattached, leads the decathlon through five of 10 events with 4,051 points. Razorbacks junior Derek Jacobus is second with 3,979 points.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sullins wins hammer, Moore leads heptathlon
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.