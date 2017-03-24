Sullins wins hammer, Moore leads heptathlon

— Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore Erich Sullins won the hammer with a throw of 186 feet, 6 inches Friday at the Spring Invitational at John McDonnell Field.

Razorbacks sophomore Ashlee Moore, a transfer from Oregon, leads the heptathlon through four of seven events with 3,207 points.

Kurtis Brondyk, a Central Missouri assistant coach competing unattached, leads the decathlon through five of 10 events with 4,051 points. Razorbacks junior Derek Jacobus is second with 3,979 points.