Friday, March 24, 2017, 9:56 p.m.

Sullins wins hammer, Moore leads heptathlon

By Bob Holt

This article was published today at 8:46 p.m.

ashlee-moore-of-arkansas-competes-friday-jan-27-2017-in-the-long-jump-portion-of-the-pentathlon-during-the-in-the-razorback-invitational-in-the-randal-tyson-track-center-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Ashlee Moore of Arkansas competes Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in the long jump portion of the pentathlon during the in the Razorback Invitational in the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore Erich Sullins won the hammer with a throw of 186 feet, 6 inches Friday at the Spring Invitational at John McDonnell Field.

Razorbacks sophomore Ashlee Moore, a transfer from Oregon, leads the heptathlon through four of seven events with 3,207 points.

Kurtis Brondyk, a Central Missouri assistant coach competing unattached, leads the decathlon through five of 10 events with 4,051 points. Razorbacks junior Derek Jacobus is second with 3,979 points.

Arkansas Online