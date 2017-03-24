Home / Latest News /
Teen who tossed her newborn from window gets probation
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska 16-year-old who admitted to throwing her newborn out of a second-floor window has been sentenced to probation and sent to a group home for causing the baby's death.
The Omaha World-Herald reported that a judge also told the girl Friday that she must undergo therapy, delete her Facebook account and perform community service.
The girl had pleaded guilty. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.
Police say she gave birth Sept. 30 at her mother's apartment in Omaha, Neb., tossed the child out the window, then told her mom.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said that what the girl did wasn't planned, that "it was more of a panicked reaction." An autopsy determined the baby was in her seventh month of development.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Teen who tossed her newborn from window gets probation
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
snakebite61 says... March 24, 2017 at 12:20 p.m.
she got probation ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.