Friday, March 24, 2017, 2:51 p.m.

Teen who tossed her newborn from window gets probation

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska 16-year-old who admitted to throwing her newborn out of a second-floor window has been sentenced to probation and sent to a group home for causing the baby's death.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that a judge also told the girl Friday that she must undergo therapy, delete her Facebook account and perform community service.

The girl had pleaded guilty. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.

Police say she gave birth Sept. 30 at her mother's apartment in Omaha, Neb., tossed the child out the window, then told her mom.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said that what the girl did wasn't planned, that "it was more of a panicked reaction." An autopsy determined the baby was in her seventh month of development.

snakebite61 says... March 24, 2017 at 12:20 p.m.

she got probation ?

