Chaining dogs banned in 1 Arkansas city

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana has banned the chaining of dogs, a move praised as progress by the city's chief animal-control officer.

According to the new ordinance, which takes effect in April, owners no longer will be allowed to chain dogs to stationary objects but may restrain them using a "trolley" or pulley system that allows more freedom of movement.

"I think it's a step forward in progress for Texarkana," said Charles Lokey, director of the Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center, noting that neighboring Texarkana, Texas, has a similar ordinance in place.

Only one dog may be tethered to each cable run, according to the ordinance. The tether must be attached to a properly fitting collar or harness, with enough room left between the collar and the dog's throat so that two fingers may fit between them. Choke collars and pinch collars are prohibited for purposes of tethering a dog.

The ordinance also states that the tether and cable run must be of adequate size and strength to effectively restrain the dog, but the size and weight of the tether must not be excessive. The cable run also must be at least 10 feet long and mounted between 4 and 8 feet above ground level.

The Board of Directors voted 6-1 Monday to adopt the ordinance, with Laney Harris casting the lone dissenting vote. Harris has been critical of the ordinance because it allows animal-control officers, after a warning and a 10-day waiting period, to seize a chained dog without a court warrant.

Animal-control officers have the legal authority to hold an animal to protect its welfare, and any case warranting seizure of a dog would result from animal neglect or cruelty serious enough that the owner would have to appear in court, Lokey has said.

Before the vote, resident Vivien Hibbert tearfully told the board about her neighbor's dog, Mike, saying the animal has been chained in one place for at least three years.

"I'm not here to get the neighbor in trouble. I just want to speak for Mike," she said. "He is a short-haired dog who spends his entire life outside. There's no grass now under his feet. ... The neighbor allows me to befriend the dog, and he is afraid of human touch. It took me several months to be able to touch him. He is never off the chain for a walk or any other reason."

Hibbert addressed Harris directly, appealing to him to vote for the ordinance.

"You said to the [Texarkana] Gazette that you did not want to give the power to the animal-protection officers," she said. "But if you do not give the power to the animal-protection officers, then you give the power to irresponsible dog owners. ... I like my neighbor, but he is an irresponsible dog owner."

Harris responded by quoting Article 2, Section 15, of the Arkansas Constitution, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.

"I'll end by saying if you start by taking the rights away from somebody, you're eventually going to take the rights away of everybody," he said.

State Desk on 03/24/2017